Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Solskjaer replies when asked if Rashford will play for Man United v Wolves

The Sport Review Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he has not yet made up his mind whether Marcus Rashford will start Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Wolves on Wednesday night. The England international was taken off in the second half of the Red Devils’ 4-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League at the weekend […]

The post Solskjaer replies when asked if Rashford will play for Man United v Wolves appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rashford is top-class [Video]Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Rashford is top-class

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to Marcus Rashford after the 22-year-old marked his 200th Manchester United appearance with two goals in a 4-0 defeat of Norwich. Rashford is the third youngest player..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Solskjaer: Rashford played like he was in the playground [Video]Solskjaer: Rashford played like he was in the playground

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford played as if he was in the playground with his mates after his brace ruined Jose Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford. Rashford scored..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Marcus Rashford is top-class

*Manchester:* Marcus Rashford marked his 200th appearance for Manchester United with two goals in a 4-0 win over Norwich on Saturday, leaving his manager Ole...
Mid-Day

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises ‘fantastic’ Man United youngster after Wolves draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Tahith Chong for his performance in Manchester United’s goalless draw at Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The 20-year-old...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Solskjaer replies when asked if Rashford will play for Man United v Wolves https://t.co/fnxpeGeSnr 6 minutes ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Solskjaer replies when asked if Rashford will play for Man United v Wolves https://t.co/BRrAmE4yxr https://t.co/EmutmbLNK6 39 minutes ago

TheSportReview

The Sport Review Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United are signing Bruno Fernandes https://t.co/Z5M3u1vgXL 1 day ago

getonwithsports

Get on with Sports Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United are signing Bruno Fernandes https://t.co/B2ghbTN3qJ via @thesportreview #Solskjaer 2 days ago

NaijatweetEnt

Naijatweet NG Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United are signing Bruno Fernandes https://t.co/C5gGTFdFJa https://t.co/Td1g1eQESo 2 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United are signing Bruno Fernandes https://t.co/XHjZK1P2Xf 2 days ago

TransfersAddict

Transfers Addict Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United are signing Bruno Fernandes | The Sport Review https://t.co/KZTsF4H8al 2 days ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United are signing Bruno Fernandes https://t.co/o8Ay3k5O4o https://t.co/McRlYrXu5t 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.