Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he has not yet made up his mind whether Marcus Rashford will start Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Wolves on Wednesday night. The England international was taken off in the second half of the Red Devils’ 4-0 win over Norwich City in the Premier League at the weekend […]



The post Solskjaer replies when asked if Rashford will play for Man United v Wolves appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

