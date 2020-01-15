Global  

Manager Alex Cora fired by Boston Red Sox amid MLB investigation into sign stealing

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Manager Alex Cora fired by Boston Red Sox amid MLB investigation into sign stealing
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation [Video]Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation. Brad Galli has more.

WBZ Evening News Update For January 13 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For January 13

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Faces Discipline For Sign-Stealing Scandal With Astros; Quincy Police Warn Parents About Possible Sexual Predator; US Supreme Court Will Not Hear Michelle Carter’s Appeal;..

Cora out as Red Sox manager amid sign-stealing controversy

Just over a year after manager Alex Cora led the Boston Red Sox to a World Series championship, the team parted ways with him on Wednesday (AEDT) amid Major...
The Age Also reported by CBC.ca, Seattle Times, FOX Sports, NYTimes.com, BBC News, Reuters, bizjournals, USATODAY.com, NPR

Red Sox, manager Alex Cora 'part ways' after revelations of Cora's role in Houston Astros cheating scandal

As the Houston Astros' bench coach in 2017, Alex Cora helped concoct sign-stealing system. Red Sox agreed to part ways with their manager on Tuesday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by NYTimes.com, BBC News, Reuters, bizjournals, NPR, TMZ.com

