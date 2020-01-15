AP source: Twins, 3B Donaldson agree to $92M, 4-year deal Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a four-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources AP source: Sanó, Twins agree to $30M, 3-year contract Miguel Sanó and the Minnesota Twins avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract on Friday, a person familiar with the deal told The...

Seattle Times 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this