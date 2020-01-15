Global  

Twins, Josh Donaldson agree to $92M, 4-year deal: reports

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million US, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Recent related news from verified sources

AP source: Twins, 3B Josh Donaldson agree to $92M, 4-year deal

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
Denver Post

Sources: Twins land Donaldson for 4 years, $92M

Third baseman Josh Donaldson and the Twins have agreed to a four-year, $92 million deal with a fifth-year option that could bring the total value to $100...
ESPN

