Twins, 3B Donaldson agree to $92M, 4-year deal

FOX Sports Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Twins, 3B Donaldson agree to $92M, 4-year dealThe Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million, four-year contract
Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: Twins land Donaldson for 4 years, $92M

Third baseman Josh Donaldson and the Twins have agreed to a four-year, $92 million deal with a fifth-year option that could bring the total value to $100...
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.com

