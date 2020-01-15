Lineup mistake leaves Minnesota Wild down a defenseman during Sidney Crosby's return

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain will be in the lineup on Tuesday night when Pittsburgh faces Minnesota. Crosby hasn't played since undergoing abdominal surgery...

Crosby collects 4 points in return, Penguins rip Wild 7-3 PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby watched the Pittsburgh Penguins thrive in his absence. The longtime captain pledged he would simply focus on doing his part to...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago Also reported by • FOX Sports

