Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lineup mistake leaves Minnesota Wild down a defenseman during Sidney Crosby's return

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Minnesota Wild defenseman Greg Pateryn was listed a scratch by Bruce Boudreau even though he dressed; he had to leave game against Sidney Crosby.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby Back In The Lineup

Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby Back In The Lineup 00:42

 Sidney Crosby is back in the Penguins lineup for tonight's game after he was out for two months.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Penguins' Sidney Crosby to return from 2-month absence against Wild

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain will be in the lineup on Tuesday night when Pittsburgh faces Minnesota. Crosby hasn't played since undergoing abdominal surgery...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Seattle Times

Crosby collects 4 points in return, Penguins rip Wild 7-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby watched the Pittsburgh Penguins thrive in his absence. The longtime captain pledged he would simply focus on doing his part to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Lineup mistake leaves Minnesota Wild down a defenseman during Sidney Crosby’s return https://t.co/yaf2rT2lvG https://t.co/5ghvCk3Rx2 2 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Lineup mistake leaves Minnesota Wild down a defenseman during Sidney Crosby's return Minnesota Wild defenseman Gre… https://t.co/6YG6M0168u 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.