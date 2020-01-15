Whacked at Wankhede! Australia beat India comprehensively by 10 wickets and 74 balls to spare
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Despite it being a working day, Mumbaikars took time out of from their busy schedules and thronged to the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday in the hope of a good contest between the two top teams in world cricket. They hoped for an India ODI win here finally after two consecutive defeats (in 2015 and 2017). None of their wishes came...
