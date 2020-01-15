Global  

Red Sox part ways with manager for role in Astros cheating scandal

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Boston Red Sox said on Tuesday they were parting ways with manager Alex Cora in the wake of a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros, where Cora had been the bench coach, during their World Series-winning 2017 season.
News video: Astros caught sign-stealing, fire GM and manager

Astros caught sign-stealing, fire GM and manager 02:20

 The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch signs from opposing catchers during their World Series-winning 2017 season. Freddie Joyner has more.

WBZ Evening News Update For January 13 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For January 13

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Faces Discipline For Sign-Stealing Scandal With Astros; Quincy Police Warn Parents About Possible Sexual Predator; US Supreme Court Will Not Hear Michelle Carter’s Appeal;..

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal [Video]Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Alex Cora: Boston Red Sox sack manager for role in Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal

The Boston Red Sox sack manager Alex Cora following his involvement in the "sign-stealing" scandal at the Houston Astros in 2017.
Red Sox Part Ways With Alex Cora After Cheating Scandal

Alex Cora is OUT as the Boston Red Sox manager ... after both sides "mutually agreed to part ways" in light of the MLB's cheating probe. The league's...
