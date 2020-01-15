Global  

What Should We Watch Following Quique Setien Appointment At Barcelona

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
FC Barcelona have made a huge change midway into the season. Following the disappointing result in the Spanish Super Cup, Los Blaugranas have decided to part ways with Ernesto Valverde. Quique Setien has arrived as his replacement. The former Betis manager comes with strong expectations to the Camp Nou. Los Blaugranas sit at the top […]

The post What Should We Watch Following Quique Setien Appointment At Barcelona appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Setien takes first Barcelona training

Setien takes first Barcelona training 01:08

 Quique Setien took Barcelona training for the first time on Tuesday morning, before he was officially unveiled as head coach.

Barcelona president thanks Valverde for his work [Video]Barcelona president thanks Valverde for his work

Josep Maria Bartomeu thanks Ernesto Valverde for his work during the last two and a half years.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:15Published

From 'strolling next to cows' to Barcelona coach in 24 hours [Video]From 'strolling next to cows' to Barcelona coach in 24 hours

Quique Setien describes how yesterday he was walking past cows in his town and now he's coaching 'the best players in the world'.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:16Published


Quique Setien: New Barcelona manager loves Lionel Messi, is a Johan Cruyff disciple and once faced chess champion

Now that Barcelona have finally managed to sack their manager, we can begin to focus on the new man in charge: Quique Setien. Many were surprised Ernesto...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarSoccerNews.com

We´re going to Ibiza: Setien´s Barcelona set for Balearic away day

Quique Setien’s first Barcelona away game will take place on the party island of Ibiza. Setien, who on Monday agreed to be Ernesto Valverde’s successor at...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star

