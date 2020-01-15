Global  

Matthews' 2nd career hat trick propels Leafs past Devils in high-scoring affair

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
John Tavares scored as part of a three-point night and Rasmus Sandin had two assists in his first game since getting called up from the minors to help reinforce an injury-hit Toronto defence corps as the Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Tuesday.
