AB de Villiers says IPL form would be crucial to comeback bid for T20 World Cup

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
*Sydney:* Retired South African big-hitter AB de Villiers on Tuesday said efforts are on to ensure his comeback in the national team for the T20 World Cup in Australia, a plan in which his IPL form will play a crucial role. Speaking to Cricket Australia's official website 'cricket.com.au', the 35-year-old swashbuckler said he...
