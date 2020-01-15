AB de Villiers says IPL form would be crucial to comeback bid for T20 World Cup

coastaldigest.com De Villiers says IPL form would be crucial to comeback bid for T20 World Cup https://t.co/BVcl2Ceqdw 15 hours ago Rohit Sankar RT @CricXtasy: Retired South African big-hitter @ABdeVilliers17 on Tuesday said efforts are on to ensure his comeback in the national team… 16 hours ago news informer AB de Villiers's T-20 World Cup squad may return like this – De villiers says ipl form would be important to comeba… https://t.co/dIKCYBk0Dp 16 hours ago CricXtasy Retired South African big-hitter @ABdeVilliers17 on Tuesday said efforts are on to ensure his comeback in the natio… https://t.co/YZgaA7O9hX 16 hours ago myKhel.com De Villiers says IPL form would be crucial to comeback bid for T20 World Cup #ABD #devilliers @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/LChzMehUNz 16 hours ago LatestLY AB de Villiers on International Return: 'IPL 2020 Form Will Play Crucial Role in T20 World Cup Comeback for South A… https://t.co/Yi9BV4m6E4 17 hours ago Circle of Cricket ”It's a long way away still, and plenty can happen – there's the IPL coming up, I've still got to be in form at tha… https://t.co/sqFAhA3JYx 18 hours ago