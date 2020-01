The Quint Here's who advanced in the Australian Open qualifiers and who crashed out of the tournament. https://t.co/qhmLPKsIGZ 14 hours ago #APDemandSpecialStatus RT @FirstpostSports: Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced to the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers but Ramkumar Ramanathan frittered… 14 hours ago 🇮🇳Gurkanwal Singh🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran advances to second round of Australian Open qualifiers, Ramkumar and Ankita Raina b… 15 hours ago Firstpost Sports Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced to the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers but Ramkumar Ramanathan fritter… https://t.co/rO7Lj3cFug 15 hours ago We For News Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran advances to second round of Australian Open qualifiers, Ramkumar and Anki… https://t.co/fVvPIMRvTX 16 hours ago Press Trust of India Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran advances to second round of Australian Open qualifiers, Ramkumar and Anki… https://t.co/2Z6NJ84ULp 17 hours ago