Football Today The big news today was #MVFC's sacking of Marco Kurz. Did they get the decision right or are there larger question… https://t.co/mDgM9RKQI0 25 minutes ago Mr Derek Trottter Melbourne Victory's decision to sack Kurz a mystery as much as it was obvious | Emma Kemp https://t.co/ih38mXnnOP… https://t.co/mMq34rFte7 39 minutes ago Missie PATHETIC @gomvfc - GET BETTER PLAYERS - LIKE THE OTHER CLUBS HAVE - THEN U CAN WIN - ALWAYS HAD THE WORST,INEXPERIE… https://t.co/Bf530nqQaq 41 minutes ago CLEANSHEET 😷🇭🇰😷 Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 A-League games in charge https://t.co/Smioo2YOQL https://t.co/V9jEcKPbqG 2 hours ago The Asian Football Leagues ‘Clearly issues behind the scenes’: Is this the real reason Melbourne axed Marco Kurz? https://t.co/rAuR3Zgi1p https://t.co/A58KlXk1pW 2 hours ago bekampmann RT @guardian: Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 A-League games in charge https://t.co/tzSWmRh0rq 2 hours ago Manton Street Tribe "there were two key factors that led to the club’s decision. One was the series of ‘preventable’ injuries suffered… https://t.co/aqaEE0LbjQ 3 hours ago William Caldwell RT @FOXFOOTBALL: Melbourne Victory said Marco Kurz was sacked based on 'performances and results'. There's more to the story. #ALeague M… 3 hours ago