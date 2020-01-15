Matthews' hat trick lifts Leafs past Devils 7-4 Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Auston Matthews had his first hat trick since scoring four times in his NHL debut and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 Auston Matthews had his first hat trick since scoring four times in his NHL debut and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Matthews’ hat trick lifts Leafs past Devils 7-4 TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews had his first hat trick since scoring four times in his NHL debut and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on...

Seattle Times 49 minutes ago CBC.ca Also reported by • CBS 2



Tweets about this