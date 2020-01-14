Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 games

Brisbane Times Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Melbourne Victory have sacked Marco Kurz after a disappointing start to the club's 2019-20 season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Marco Silva refuses to discuss future after Merseyside derby defeat [Video]Marco Silva refuses to discuss future after Merseyside derby defeat

Marco Silva refused to discuss his future after Liverpool piled the pressure on the under-fire Everton manager with a 5-2 victory at Anfield. Silva was pushed to the brink as the Toffees were routed by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Melbourne Victory sack Kurz after 13 games

Melbourne Victory have sacked head coach Marco Kurz, the A-League giants announced on Wednesday. Victory turned to former Adelaide United boss Kurz as a...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •The Age

Salvachua pledges attacking approach to get Victory out of doldrums

Melbourne Victory have turned to assistant coach Carlos Salvachua to get them out of their slump and bring the glory days back to AAMI Park in the wake of Marco...
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

foet247Asia

Football 24/7 RT @Foet247Europe: Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 A-League games in charge. https://t.co/TbKlfb7kYS 3 hours ago

Foet247Europe

Football 24/7 Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 A-League games in charge. https://t.co/TbKlfb7kYS 3 hours ago

malsaunders7

Malcolm Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 games https://t.co/U72KzHNFOh via @theage Mombaerts of City should… https://t.co/FoQ3odne0n 4 hours ago

FanzALeague

A-League Fanz Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 A-League games in charge https://t.co/z6vgrJnDD5 5 hours ago

MSNAUSport

MSN Australia Sport Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 games https://t.co/pTONocy5bS 5 hours ago

084_j

Jarrad RT @FOXFOOTBALL: @gomvfc have axed coach Marco Kurz. MORE: https://t.co/vIiKihThu1 https://t.co/WHVeAybELg 5 hours ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 A-League games in charge | Football The unhappy reign of Marco… https://t.co/NRK9bGazC9 5 hours ago

ZahoriBalmaceda

🦊 Zahorí Balmaceda 🦊 RT @guardian: Melbourne Victory sack coach Marco Kurz after 13 A-League games in charge https://t.co/tzSWmRh0rq 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.