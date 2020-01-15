Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tennis: Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov enjoy playful exchange at Kooyong Classic in Melbourne

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Tennis: Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov enjoy playful exchange at Kooyong Classic in MelbourneThey may be broken up but we know who still wears the pants in the relationship between Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov.The tennis stars used to date, going public in 2013 before breaking up in 2015, and enjoyed a reunion yesterday...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Sharapova match abandoned in smoggy Melbourne

Maria Sharapova said it was the "right call" to abandon her match at the Kooyong Classic exhibition tournament as smog from raging bushfires engulfed Melbourne.
News24 Also reported by •Mid-DayRTTNewsSify

Tennis: Maria Sharapova can't say what's next after Australian Open loss

Tennis: Maria Sharapova can't say what's next after Australian Open lossHer Grand Slam losing streak up to four matches, Maria Sharapova surely was aware questions about her future would be coming.She wasn't able to provide...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

dul_dieter

Dieter ULRICH RT @YahooSportAu: Grigor Dimitrov and Maria Sharapova crossed paths at the Kooying Classic. https://t.co/3eHdJTlNi4 4 days ago

YahooSportAu

Yahoo Sport Australia Grigor Dimitrov and Maria Sharapova crossed paths at the Kooying Classic. https://t.co/3eHdJTlNi4 4 days ago

kikata195

ちょろ🐢🐨🍑💝 RT @lobdowntheline: Grgor is battling with blisters on his right hand and has been forced to sleep with a special glove to help his wound r… 4 days ago

246810ru1

Randy Unglesbee RT @TennisChannel: Yeah, it's been a while since @MariaSharapova and @GrigorDimitrov dated, but there's still an opportunity for a little p… 4 days ago

lobdowntheline

Krasimir 🇧🇬 🌎🌍🌏 Grgor is battling with blisters on his right hand and has been forced to sleep with a special glove to help his wou… https://t.co/nhbATT4myU 4 days ago

Masha19Maria

Joanna RT @Tennis: .@MariaSharapova was not a big fan of @GrigorDimitrov's yellow look... https://t.co/3xvJWrdIIy 4 days ago

TennisChannel

Tennis Channel Yeah, it's been a while since @MariaSharapova and @GrigorDimitrov dated, but there's still an opportunity for a lit… https://t.co/0ERnzFr9Pg 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.