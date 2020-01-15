Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Connor Hellebuyck perfect between the pipes to lead Jets' shutout of Canucks

CBC.ca Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves for his fourth shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets ended a six-game losing streak at home with a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Juuse Saros, Kyle Turris lead Predators past Jets, 1-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Juuse Saros made 28 saves for his first shutout of the season, Kyle Turris scored in the first period and the Nashville Predators...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.