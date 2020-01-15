Connor Hellebuyck perfect between the pipes to lead Jets' shutout of Canucks Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves for his fourth shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets ended a six-game losing streak at home with a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

