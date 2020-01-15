Global  

Adam Lallana issues clear warning to his Liverpool FC team-mates

The Sport Review Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Adam Lallana has warned his Liverpool FC team-mates that they must stay “grounded” despite their dominant position in the Premier League. The Reds are currently flying high at the top of the table, having won all but one of their Premier League games so far this term. Their incredible run has allowed them to build […]

