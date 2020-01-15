Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Arsenal defender is backing Lacazette to step up under Arteta

The Sport Review Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Sokratis Papastathopoulos is backing Alexandre Lacazette to step up to the plate for Arsenal during Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s suspension. Aubameyang will be missing for Arsenal’s next three games after he was shown a straight red card for serious foul play during the Gunners’ 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend. The Gabon international will be out […]

The post Arsenal defender is backing Lacazette to step up under Arteta appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arsenal boss Arteta calls on players to fill Aubameyang’s boots [Video]Arsenal boss Arteta calls on players to fill Aubameyang’s boots

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has called on his players to “step up” and fill the goalscoring void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence after a call for the Football Association to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Arsenal [Video]Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side face London rivals Crystal Palace as he hopes to make it three wins in a row in all competitions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal boss Arteta not afraid to dish out harsh truths to Gunners squad

Mikel Arteta insists it must be the aim of everybody at Arsenal to “be the best”, and he is not afraid to confront his players to get more out of them. With...
SoccerNews.com

´No truth´ in Stones to Arsenal rumours, claims Arteta

Mikel Arteta has claimed there is “no truth” in speculation linking Arsenal with a move for Manchester City defender John Stones. Injuries to Sead Kolasinac,...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •The Sport Review

Tweets about this

TheSportReview

The Sport Review Arsenal defender is backing Lacazette to step up under Arteta https://t.co/dwBPidjD49 2 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Arsenal defender is backing Lacazette to step up under Arteta https://t.co/3Zrd8n88pH 3 days ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Arsenal defender is backing Lacazette to step up under Arteta https://t.co/m4XJ8bAnwO https://t.co/CA2neWIlij 3 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Arsenal #defender is backing Lacazette to step up under Arteta - The Sport Review #Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Premier_League https://t.co/WS4mPKm57a 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.