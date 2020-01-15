Global  

Marnus Labuschagne named '2019 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer'

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Dubai [UAE], Jan 15 (ANI): Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Wednesday was named as the 2019 ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer.
Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Stokes named 'ICC's Cricketer of The Year'

Dubai [UAE], Jan 15 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday bagged the 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy' after being announced as the ICC Men's Cricketer...
Sify

Steve Smith predicts Marnus Labuschagne can be a big player in future if he keeps a level head

*Melbourne:* Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith has predicted that rising star Marnus Labuschagne can be a future influential player if he keeps a level head...
Mid-Day

