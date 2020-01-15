Global  

Virat Kohli wins ICC's '2019 Spirit of Cricket Award'

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Dubai [UAE], Jan 15 (ANI): India's skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday won the ICC's '2019 Spirit of Cricket' award.
News video: Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series

Watch: ‘Australia playing intense cricket’: Virat Kohli ahead of ODI series 02:27

 Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has said that Australia has been playing intense cricket since the return of Steve Smith and David Warner.

