Man United eye potential swoop for 30-year-old Germany star – report

The Sport Review Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller, according to a report in England. The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are monitoring Muller’s situation as the German striker nears an apparent exit at the Allianz Arena. The same article states that Manchester United have been watching Muller and they could […]

The post Man United eye potential swoop for 30-year-old Germany star – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
