Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ben Stokes named 'ICC's Cricketer of The Year'

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Dubai [UAE], Jan 15 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday bagged the 'Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy' after being announced as the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2019.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards

Stokes named cricketer of the year in ICC awards 02:11

 Ben Stokes has been named men’s cricketer of the year in the International Cricket Council’s 2019 awards. We take a look back over his career so far.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes? [Video]Who is sportsman of the year Ben Stokes?

With Ben Stokes inspiring two of English cricket’s greatest ever moments, it was inevitable he would be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year. We take a look at why 2019 was such an important..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published

Ben Stokes reacts to winning Sports Personality of the Year [Video]Ben Stokes reacts to winning Sports Personality of the Year

Ben Stokes reacts to winning this year's Sports Personality of the Year. Stokes said 2019 had been an "awesome" year for English cricket.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket-Stokes named World Player of the Year, Cummins takes test honours

Ben Stokes was named ICC Player of the Year on Wednesday after a red-hot 12 months during which the all-rounder helped England to a maiden 50-overs World Cup...
Reuters India

Ben Stokes named ICC Player of 2019, wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy; Pat Cummins best Test Player, Marnus Labuschagne Emerging Cricketer of Year

Elated with his achievements in 2019 and the ICC award, Ben Stokes said, "It is quite flattering to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s...
Zee News


Tweets about this

GajjarMnv

Mnv Gajjar RT @cricbuzz: 🏏 Ben Stokes named @ICC Player of the year. 🏏 Pat Cummins wins Test Cricketer of the year. 🏏 Rohit Sharma awarded ODI Cricke… 3 minutes ago

guydixon1

guy dixon Ben Stokes has been named ICC Cricketer of the year. 6 minutes ago

AshaSin24116510

Asha Singh RT @MailSport: Ben Stokes named men's cricketer of the year at 2019 ICC awards after leading England to World Cup success and stunning Head… 6 minutes ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @ESPNcricinfo: The leading Test run-getter of 2019 is the ICC men's Emerging Cricketer of the year 🏆 Congratulations, Marnus Labuschagn… 7 minutes ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport Ben Stokes named men's cricketer of the year at 2019 ICC awards after leading England to World Cup success and stun… https://t.co/PYXugusFiC 11 minutes ago

Richard75482884

Richard Clark Ben Stokes named ICC cricketer of the year: here's how he has grown and matured as a Test batsman… https://t.co/kMonBLfFbr 14 minutes ago

RakshithBJ2

Rakshith RT @ESPNcricinfo: 5⃣9⃣ wickets at 2⃣0⃣.1⃣3⃣ 2⃣ x 5-wicket hauls 1⃣ x 10 wickets in a match Pat Cummins is the ICC men's Test cricketer o… 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.