It's your life, do what you want: Kevin Pietersen advices Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday voiced his support for the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start an independent life and said that both of them need to be allowed to make their independent choices.
News video: Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities'

Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities' 00:32

 Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family. Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his announcement. Williams told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that...

