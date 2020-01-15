It's your life, do what you want: Kevin Pietersen advices Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday voiced his support for the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start an independent life and said that both of them need to be allowed to make their independent choices.
Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family. Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his announcement. Williams told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that...
Meghan and Harry are taking a major step back from royal life (Picture: PA) Prince Harry and Meghan are stepping down as ‘senior members’ of the Royal Family... WorldNews Also reported by •Newsy •Bollywood Life •Lainey Gossip •FOXNews.com
Tweets about this
Capt Ganesh Karnik "To deserve a life of joy, fulfillment & abundance, you deserve to awaken your best self. Reach deep into yourself,… https://t.co/JWdU6spy1L 2 seconds ago
missrocher #NEW_X1 🦋🙆💎 RT @seunghyonkr: What do you really want to say to many people who are watching X1 now?
Dongpyo: Please don't let go of this holding hands… 14 seconds ago
Ith RT @KP24: Dear Harry & Meghan,
Go and be happy & go and do what you want to do. It’s YOUR life & no one who criticises you understands wh… 1 minute ago
TSE_Life@SarahHope2101 Ok. Judging by your recent posts you are ready for a change. Your responsibilities are very real and… https://t.co/HbRcr4K2uA 1 minute ago
🌻r.хιυхι🌻 RT @tiddiefy: It’s okay to have little to no friends. It’s okay to want to be alone. It’s OKAY to focus on yourself more than others. Don’t… 2 minutes ago
Miraji Juma424 RT @muftimenk: In this life, you won’t always get what you want. But remember, by being grateful for what you have, you’re inviting more go… 3 minutes ago
Bobbyruffy®❁ RT @DuchessSonia: Never allow your boyfriend keep you from your husband..
Men know what they want and who they want it from. DON'T LET UR B… 4 minutes ago