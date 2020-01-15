Audi drives in flagship SUV Q8 at Rs 1.33 crore Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Audi Q8, the range-topping flagship SUV from the German automobile giant, was launched here on Wednesday at Rs 1.33 crore ex-showroom). A 3.0-litre TFSI engine churning out 340 horsepower propels the Q8. The BSVI-compliant quattro drivetrain is connected to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this