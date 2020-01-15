New Barcelona Head Coach Quique Setien About Lionel Messi (Video)

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Barcelona’s recently appointed head coach Quique Setien gives his thoughts on the phenomenon that is Lionel Messi. Quique Setien has always loved Lionel Messi 😍🐐 pic.twitter.com/hY1QQFVsnu — Goal (@goal) January 14, 2020



