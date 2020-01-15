New Barcelona Head Coach Quique Setien About Lionel Messi (Video)
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Barcelona’s recently appointed head coach Quique Setien gives his thoughts on the phenomenon that is Lionel Messi. Quique Setien has always loved Lionel Messi 😍🐐 pic.twitter.com/hY1QQFVsnu — Goal (@goal) January 14, 2020
