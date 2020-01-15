Global  

New Barcelona Head Coach Quique Setien About Lionel Messi (Video)

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Barcelona’s recently appointed head coach Quique Setien gives his thoughts on the phenomenon that is Lionel Messi. Quique Setien has always loved Lionel Messi 😍🐐 pic.twitter.com/hY1QQFVsnu — Goal (@goal) January 14, 2020

The post New Barcelona Head Coach Quique Setien About Lionel Messi (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
News video: Setien takes first Barcelona training

Setien takes first Barcelona training 01:08

 Quique Setien took Barcelona training for the first time on Tuesday morning, before he was officially unveiled as head coach.

