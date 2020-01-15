Global  

Rohit Sharma ICC ODI Player of 2019, Virat Kohli wins Spirit of Cricket award, Deepak Chahar T20I Performance of Year

Zee News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Buoyed by the ICC ODI Player of 2019 award, Rohit Sharma averred that he was confident of carrying his superlative form in 2020 too. Virat Kohli had appealed to the crowd to stop booing Steve Smith, who had returned to cricket after serving a one-year suspension for tampering with the ball, and asked them to cheer the Australian player.
News video: VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA EYE BIG RECORDS AGAINST AUSSIES | Oneindia News

VIRAT KOHLI, ROHIT SHARMA EYE BIG RECORDS AGAINST AUSSIES | Oneindia News 03:25

 Team India will take on Australia in the short-three match ODI series which starts January 14 in Mumbai. Temperatures soar whenever these two cricketing giants collide and the fans expect some high-octane performances on the pitch. #VIRATKOHLI #ROHITSHARMA

Rohit Sharma named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, Virat Kohli wins 'spirit of cricket' award


Indian Express

Aaron Finch: Sub-continent can make you doubt your abilities

*Sydney:* The sub-continent can make visiting players doubt their abilities, Australia captain Aaron Finch said Thursday as he and his team headed to India for a...
Mid-Day


