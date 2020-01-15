Rohit Sharma ICC ODI Player of 2019, Virat Kohli wins Spirit of Cricket award, Deepak Chahar T20I Performance of Year

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Buoyed by the ICC ODI Player of 2019 award, Rohit Sharma averred that he was confident of carrying his superlative form in 2020 too. Virat Kohli had appealed to the crowd to stop booing Steve Smith, who had returned to cricket after serving a one-year suspension for tampering with the ball, and asked them to cheer the Australian player. 👓 View full article

