Rohit Sharma ICC ODI Player of 2019, Virat Kohli wins Spirit of Cricket award, Deepak Chahar T20I Performance of Year
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Buoyed by the ICC ODI Player of 2019 award, Rohit Sharma averred that he was confident of carrying his superlative form in 2020 too. Virat Kohli had appealed to the crowd to stop booing Steve Smith, who had returned to cricket after serving a one-year suspension for tampering with the ball, and asked them to cheer the Australian player.
Team India will take on Australia in the short-three match ODI series which starts January 14 in Mumbai. Temperatures soar whenever these two cricketing giants collide and the fans expect some high-octane performances on the pitch.
India captain Virat Kohli will have his deputy Rohit Sharma back from his break. Rohit returned to India's 16-member T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand as the selectors dropped Kerala batsman Sanju..
