Ben Stokes named ICC Player of 2019, wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy; Pat Cummins best Test Player, Marnus Labuschagne Emerging Cricketer of Year

Zee News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Elated with his achievements in 2019 and the ICC award, Ben Stokes said, "It is quite flattering to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year." Pat Cummins's 59 wickets in 12 Test matches during the voting period ensured he finished the year as the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Test Player Rankings.
Recent related news from verified sources

Last 12 months have been the best: Stokes after winning Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

Dubai [UAE], Jan 15 (ANI): After bagging the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year, England all-rounder Ben Stokes said the 'last 12 months...
Sify

Cricket-Stokes named World Player of the Year, Cummins takes test honours

Ben Stokes was named ICC Player of the Year on Wednesday after a red-hot 12 months during which the all-rounder helped England to a maiden 50-overs World Cup...
Reuters India

TheGrumpySoul

Grumpy 💃🚩 RT @cricbuzz: 🏏 Ben Stokes named @ICC Player of the year. 🏏 Pat Cummins wins Test Cricketer of the year. 🏏 Rohit Sharma awarded ODI Cricke… 3 minutes ago

DhananjayParkhe

🇮🇳DhAnAnjAyA "jAy"PArkhe धनंजय पारखे 🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNews: #BenStokes named #ICC Player of 2019, wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy; #PatCummins best Test Player, #MarnusLabuschagne Emergi… 4 minutes ago

pbarkersport

Philip Barker Ben Stokes named @ICC player of the year and appropriately wins the Sir Garfield Sobers trophy named a man who cou… https://t.co/GdEIqeysla 15 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News #BenStokes named #ICC Player of 2019, wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy; #PatCummins best Test Player,… https://t.co/T8P7G3glBl 19 minutes ago

