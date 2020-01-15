Ben Stokes named ICC Player of 2019, wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy; Pat Cummins best Test Player, Marnus Labuschagne Emerging Cricketer of Year
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Elated with his achievements in 2019 and the ICC award, Ben Stokes said, "It is quite flattering to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year." Pat Cummins's 59 wickets in 12 Test matches during the voting period ensured he finished the year as the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Test Player Rankings.
Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards, with four nods apiece. Capaldi's nominations include Song of the Year for "Someone You Loved," Album of the Year for his debut "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent" and Best Male. Dave, who is also up for Best Male,...
England cricket captain Joe Root holds a press conference after the team's second-Test victory over South Africa. Ben Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published