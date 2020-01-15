Ben Stokes named ICC Player of 2019, wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy; Pat Cummins best Test Player, Marnus Labuschagne Emerging Cricketer of Year

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Elated with his achievements in 2019 and the ICC award, Ben Stokes said, "It is quite flattering to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year." Pat Cummins's 59 wickets in 12 Test matches during the voting period ensured he finished the year as the top-ranked bowler in the ICC Test Player Rankings. 👓 View full article

