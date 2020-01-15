'Nirbhaya convicts' hanging won't happen on Jan 22'
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () The Delhi government on Wednesday told the high court that execution of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by one of them. The four convicts are to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.
NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SAYS THAT SHE'S HOPEFUL THAT CURATIVE PLEAS OF CONVICTS WILL BE REJECTED, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SAYS HOPE THAT ALL 4 ACCUSED WILL BE HANGED ON 22nd JAN, NIRBHAYA'S MOTHER SAYS I HOPE THAT NIRBHAYA GETS JUSTICE'
NIRBHAYA CASE: 4 CONVICTS UNLIKELY TO BE HANGED ON 22nd JAN