Tottenham complete signing of Benfica star Gedson Fernandes on 18-month loan deal

talkSPORT Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho has made his first signing as Tottenham boss with the acquisition of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes. Fernandes has joined Spurs on an initial 18-month loan deal with an option to making the transfer permanent. 🇵🇹 #BemVindoGedson 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/ZibMjeBCJG — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 15, 2020 The 21-year-old will provide vital cover in the […]
News video: The story of Gedson Fernandes to Spurs

The story of Gedson Fernandes to Spurs 01:16

 The Good Morning Transfers panel breakdown how Tottenham managed to sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan amid competition from West Ham and Chelsea.

'Question marks over Gedson Fernandes' [Video]'Question marks over Gedson Fernandes'

The Transfer Talk panel analyse the imminent deal to take Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham, but believe there are 'question marks' about the Portugal midfielder.

Why Benfica are open to Fernandes loan [Video]Why Benfica are open to Fernandes loan

Portuguese journalist Filipe Dias explains to the Transfer Talk podcast why Benfica are ready to sell Gedson Fernandes in January.

Tottenham sign Benfica's Fernandes on 18-month loan

Tottenham complete the 18-month loan signing of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes.
BBC News

Mourinho close to making first signing as Tottenham manager

LONDON (AP) — Jose Mourinho is close to making his first signing as Tottenham manager, with Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes potentially joining on loan....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Daily StarFootball.london

