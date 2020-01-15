Global  

Chhattisgarh govt moves SC against NIA Act

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Congress-led Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking to declare the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 as unconstitutional. The Chhattisgarh government is the first state government to challenge the Act. The move comes a day after the Kerala government challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act.
