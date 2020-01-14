Global  

US man breaks record for completing marathon in an exoskeleton

BBC Sport Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Despite being paralysed from the waist down, Adam Gorlitsky finished the Charleston Marathon in 33 hours, 16 minutes and 28 seconds.
News video: Paralyzed Man Breaks Marathon Record In Exoskeleton Suit

Paralyzed Man Breaks Marathon Record In Exoskeleton Suit 03:15

 Adam Gorlitsky, who was paralyzed from the waist down in 2005, breaks a world record for finishing a marathon using an exoskeleton suit.

Upworthy

Man breaks exoskeleton marathon record

