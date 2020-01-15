Boxing news: Behind the scenes video reveals what Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury said to each other during face-off

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury exchanged a fair amount of trash talk during the first press conference for their February 22 rematch. The WBC and ‘lineal’ heavyweight champions taunted one another with speeches, but initially reunited by being called out onto the stage for a head-to-head face-off. View this post on Instagram 🗣In case you […] 👓 View full article

