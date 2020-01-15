Global  

Boxing news: Behind the scenes video reveals what Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury said to each other during face-off

talkSPORT Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury exchanged a fair amount of trash talk during the first press conference for their February 22 rematch. The WBC and ‘lineal’ heavyweight champions taunted one another with speeches, but initially reunited by being called out onto the stage for a head-to-head face-off. View this post on Instagram 🗣In case you […]
News video: Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury says 'not a bother' to beat Deontay Wilder 00:37

 Tyson Fury has vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the second round of their eagerly-anticipated heavyweight rematch next month. “What is going to happen is that I am going to get what I won last time," Fury said after the boxers faced-off in Los Angeles. "Beat a man once, you beat him again, you...

Boxing schedule 2020: All major upcoming bouts and results including Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury

Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year and the results of the biggest boxing fights of the year. January 18, Liacouras Center,...
talkSPORT

Deontay Wilder '100 per cent' getting knocked out in round two insists Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder '100 per cent' getting knocked out in round two insists Tyson FuryDeontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have reopened their verbal contests as their heavyweight fight nears with the two boxers set to go head to head in their rematch on...
Daily Star


