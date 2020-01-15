Mourinho a major factor in Gedson Fernandes´ Spurs loan switch

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Jose Mourinho was a major factor in Gedson Fernandes’ decision to join Tottenham, the Benfica loanee has revealed. Fernandes moved to Spurs for an initial 18-month stint on Wednesday, becoming Mourinho’s first signing for the London club. There is an option for the deal to be made permanent for a reported €50 million (£42.8m). For now, though, […]



