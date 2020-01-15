Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mourinho a major factor in Gedson Fernandes´ Spurs loan switch

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho was a major factor in Gedson Fernandes’ decision to join Tottenham, the Benfica loanee has revealed. Fernandes moved to Spurs for an initial 18-month stint on Wednesday, becoming Mourinho’s first signing for the London club. There is an option for the deal to be made permanent for a reported €50 million (£42.8m). For now, though, […]

The post Mourinho a major factor in Gedson Fernandes´ Spurs loan switch appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The story of Gedson Fernandes to Spurs [Video]The story of Gedson Fernandes to Spurs

The Good Morning Transfers panel breakdown how Tottenham managed to sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan amid competition from West Ham and Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mourinho close to making first signing as Tottenham manager

LONDON (AP) — Jose Mourinho is close to making his first signing as Tottenham manager, with Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes potentially joining on loan....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Daily StarSoccerNews.com

Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham latest: Loan agreed, 'medical set' for West Ham and Man Utd target

Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham latest: Loan agreed, 'medical set' for West Ham and Man Utd targetBenfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes is widely expected to join Spurs on an initial loan deal, despite interest from Premier League rivals West Ham and Manchester...
Football.london Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports

Tweets about this

FOXSportsAsia

FOX Sports Asia “All young players want to work with Jose Mourinho..." The new @SpursOfficial signing has revealed exactly why he… https://t.co/v011PWQzkA 5 hours ago

IndiaNews777

IndiaNews Mourinho a major factor in Gedson Fernandes&apos; Spurs loan switch https://t.co/wXMQmnSM5T :Auto pickup by wikyou 10 hours ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Mourinho a major factor in Gedson Fernandes' Spurs loan switch https://t.co/yoYelb60pA https://t.co/rzAz7VkRBU 10 hours ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Gedson Fernandes completed a loan move to Tottenham on Wednesday and is relishing the prospect of working with Jose… https://t.co/0DifIxUwOQ 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.