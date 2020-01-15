Global  

Kalidou Koulibaly’s £64million transfer to Manchester United ‘all done’, claims sensational report in Italy

talkSPORT Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Manchester United have reportedly completed a deal to sign highly-rated Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. Koulibaly, 28, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as well as a number of Europe’s other big clubs for the past few transfer windows. And reports in Italy claim the Red Devils have stolen a march in the […]
