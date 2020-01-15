Global  

ICC Awards 2019: Kohli wins Spirit of Cricket, Rohit named ODI player

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Dubai, Jan 15 (IANS) Star Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have won big at the ICC Awards for the year 2019, which were announced on Wednesday. While Kohli walked away with the Spirit of Cricket Award, Rohit was named ODI Player of the Year.
News video: ICC awards: Rohit Sharma wins ODI player of the year, Kohli 'Spirit of Cricket'

ICC awards: Rohit Sharma wins ODI player of the year, Kohli 'Spirit of Cricket' 01:50

 Indian opener Rohit Sharma was named as '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year'. Rohit Sharma scored a record five Centuries in World Cup 2019. Rohit is the 3rd Indian after Dhoni and Kohli to get this title. ICC took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Virat Kohli wins ICC's '2019 Spirit of Cricket Award'

Dubai [UAE], Jan 15 (ANI): India's skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday won the ICC's '2019 Spirit of Cricket' award.
