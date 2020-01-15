Global  

Wales 2020 Six Nations squad in full as Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit, Will Rowlands and WillGriff John are called up

Wales Online Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Wales 2020 Six Nations squad in full as Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit, Will Rowlands and WillGriff John are called upWales have named their Six Nations squad, with five uncapped players included
Wales Six Nations squad announcement Live: Wayne Pivac names squad as Nick Tompkins 'set for call-up'

Wales Six Nations squad announcement Live: Wayne Pivac names squad as Nick Tompkins 'set for call-up'Wales boss Wayne Pivac names his 2020 Six Nations squad today, with Saracens' Nick Tompkins and Gloucester's Louis Rees-Zammit among those vying for a spot
Wales Online

England Under-20s star Nick Tompkins on brink of shock Wales Six Nations call-up — reports

England Under-20s star Nick Tompkins on brink of shock Wales Six Nations call-up — reportsSaracens product Nick Tompkins is said to be on Wales' radar to solve the injury-caused centre crisis ahead of the 2020 Six Nations
Wales Online Also reported by •BBC News

