Sporting Life 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales announce Six Nations squad! 👏 Nick Tompkins and Louis Rees-Zammit head a list of five uncapped playe… https://t.co/pfHxdeEUIv 21 minutes ago Hels RT @cardiff_blues: The full story as seven @cardiff_blues stars are named in @WelshRugbyUnion Six Nations squad. https://t.co/ydkB1hpgTI h… 32 minutes ago Andy Howell RT @WalesRugby: Wales 2020 Six Nations squad in full as Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit, Will Rowlands and WillGriff John are called up ht… 33 minutes ago Cardiff Blues The full story as seven @cardiff_blues stars are named in @WelshRugbyUnion Six Nations squad.… https://t.co/hUJEweLxes 40 minutes ago WalesOnline Rugby Wales 2020 Six Nations squad in full as Nick Tompkins, Louis Rees-Zammit, Will Rowlands and WillGriff John are call… https://t.co/N1QLuUcMDo 48 minutes ago i sport Read the full story on the Wales #SixNations squad here: https://t.co/ADNZ0C3fFd 55 minutes ago Tracy Preston RT @Glos_PuryWRFC: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿WALES WOMEN The Wales Women coaching team Chris Horsman, Geraint Lewis and Gareth Wyatt have selected a squad of… 19 hours ago Gloucester-Hartpury 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿WALES WOMEN The Wales Women coaching team Chris Horsman, Geraint Lewis and Gareth Wyatt have selected a squ… https://t.co/1fBcIElRaG 20 hours ago