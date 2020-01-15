Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sky Sports News labelled ‘embarrassing’ as Blue’s Anthony Costa invited on transfer show

Daily Star Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Sky Sports News labelled ‘embarrassing’ as Blue’s Anthony Costa invited on transfer showAnthony Costa took over the Sky Sports News Transfer Talk show on Wednesday to talk about Tottenham - and there was a wealth of different responses from viewers
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Fernandes desperate for Man Utd move'

'Fernandes desperate for Man Utd move' 02:04

 Sky Sports News's James Cooper gives the latest details on Bruno Fernandes' possible transfer from Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Fernandes wants Man Utd move' [Video]'Fernandes wants Man Utd move'

Dharmesh Sheth has said on Sky Sports News' Transfer Show that Bruno Fernandes wants a move to Manchester United this transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:10Published

van de Beek will consider move to PL [Video]van de Beek will consider move to PL

Bryan Swanson has said on Sky Sports News' Transfer Show that Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to leave the club in the summer and will consider a move to the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Arsenal January transfers

Arsenal are unlikely to make any signings in the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth. The Gunners are likely to be...
The Sport Review

Sky Sports reporter names six Chelsea FC players who could leave

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has named six Chelsea FC players who could end up leaving Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window. The Blues are now...
The Sport Review


Tweets about this

fbbsix

Super League Sky Sports News labelled 'embarrassing' as Blue's Antony Costa invited on transfer show https://t.co/N5ZBjfzUfg 59 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Anthony Costa took over the Sky Sports News Transfer Talk show on Wednesday to talk about Tottenham - and there was… https://t.co/DHKs1liz1z 1 hour ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport What did you make of Anthony Costa's appearance on Sky Sports News this afternoon? #SSN | #TransferTalk… https://t.co/gkMtV3NZCV 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.