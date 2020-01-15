Global  

Melbourne Stars trounce Perth Scorchers by eight wickets in BBL

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Perth [Australia], Jan 15 (ANI): Melbourne Stars thrashed Perth Scorchers by eight wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) here on Wednesday.
