2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Jimmy Johnson Got Choked Up On TV During The Halftime Show 00:34 On Sunday, during halftime of the Packers-Seahawks game, Jimmy Johnson got the surprise of a lifetime. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach was told he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Business Insider reports Johnson grew emotional as he was being told, and then was mobbed by his co-hosts....