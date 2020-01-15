Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sport24.co.za | Pope wants to become world's best like Smith, Kohli

News24 Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
England batsman Ollie Pope is hoping to emulate the likes of Steve Smith and Virat Kohli in his bid to become one of the world's best.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rohit Sharma wins ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award, Virat Kohli gets 'Spirit of Cricket' accolade

*Dubai:* India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form, while...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

Virat Kohli: Booing someone is not in the spirit of any sport

*Dubai:* India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form, while...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sport24news

Sport24 Pope wants to become world's best like Smith, Kohli https://t.co/IHobmgelbO https://t.co/iKYsubsLAa 1 day ago

Cricket_Things

All Things Cricket https://t.co/djWQlQQ7Ll | Pope wants to become world's best like Smith, Kohli https://t.co/eIXo4bv9dG #cricketthingsSA 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.