Tanhaji box office collection day 5

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Ajay Devgn has teamed up with Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kajol to entertain the audience by giving them a remarkable film like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'. The film has hit the bull's eye at the box office and seems to be unstoppable as it is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark.
