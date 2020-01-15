Global  

Larry Fitzgerald returning to Arizona Cardinals in 2020

azcentral.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
After contemplating retirement for a third straight year, star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has decided to return for a 17th NFL season.
 
Cardinals star WR Fitzgerald returning for 2020 season

TEMPE, Arizona (AP) — Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming back to the team for the 2020 season. There was speculation the 36-year-old...
Seattle Times

Cardinals star WR Fitzgerald returning for 2020 season

Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming back to the team for the 2020 season
FOX Sports


