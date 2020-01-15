Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Paul Tagliabue headlines Pro Football Hall of Fame's Centennial class of 2020

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue was among the 15 honorees selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's expanded Centennial class for 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: RAW: Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After 30 Years

RAW: Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After 30 Years 02:15

 Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson was visibly upset after not being inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. Will Be Posthumously Inducted To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame [Video]Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. Will Be Posthumously Inducted To Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

New Jersey native Whitney Houston and Brooklyn’s own The Notorious B.I.G. will lead a new class into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, joined by Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published

Former Steelers Safety Donnie Shell Going Into The Hall Of Fame [Video]Former Steelers Safety Donnie Shell Going Into The Hall Of Fame

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Donnie Shell is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class -- Paul Tagliabue, Donnie Shell and more

A look at the 15 men -- including Jimmy Johnson, Paul Tagliabue and Alex Karras -- in the Hall of Fame's Centennial Class, which was announced on Wednesday.
ESPN

Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class: Steve Sabol, Donnie Shell, headline senior inductees, contributors

All but the five modern-era members of this year's Hall of Fame class were announced on Wednesday
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rarias78

Ruben Arias Check out this link: https://t.co/9LjdsnxbSg via @USATODAY 55 minutes ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Paul Tagliabue headlines Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Centennial class of 2020 https://t.co/TI8EF3WUih 1 hour ago

usatodaysports

USA TODAY Sports The NFL absolutely boomed under Paul Tagliabue's tenure, ensuring his enshrinement in Canton. https://t.co/LPjiEW5LZW 2 hours ago

usatodaynfl

USA TODAY NFL Paul Tagliabue headlines the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Centennial class of 2020: https://t.co/R5O0c6ri3u 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.