Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Golden Knights fire Gallant, name DeBoer new coach

FOX Sports Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Golden Knights fire Gallant, name DeBoer new coachThe Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Gerard Gallant and named Peter DeBoer as his replacement
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Golden Knights fire head coach Gerard Gallant

Golden Knights fire head coach Gerard Gallant 00:30

 The Vegas Golden Knights fired head coach Gerard Gallant, who played for the Red Wings from 1984-1993.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Knightly Forecast for Dec. 31 2019 vs Anaheim Ducks [Video]Knightly Forecast for Dec. 31 2019 vs Anaheim Ducks

Heading to the Vegas Golden Knights game on New Year's Eve December 31 2019 vs the Anaheim Ducks? Go prepared by checking out our Knightly Forecast.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published

Vegas Golden Knights NYE game [Video]Vegas Golden Knights NYE game

The Vegas Golden Knights will play the Anaheim Ducks during a noon game on New Year&apos;s Eve.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Update on the latest sports

NHL-GOLDEN KNIGHTS-GALLANT FIRED Golden Knights fire Gallant, name DeBoer new coach UNDATED (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights have fired coach Gerard Gallant and...
Seattle Times

Golden Knights fire Gerard Gallant, hire coach Peter DeBoer, who was fired by Sharks a month ago

The Vegas Golden Knights went with a familiar name in the Western Conference to replace fired coach Gerard Gallant: Peter DeBoer.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

the_BREEZyy

Briana Sapienza RT @FOX5Vegas: The @GoldenKnights suddenly fired Coach Gerard Gallant this morning, then announced the hiring of ex-Sharks coach Peter DeBo… 28 seconds ago

lexuspilot

Lenny @NUFC_fan Poor Gerald Gallant. When the Panthers fired him they left him stranded in Raleigh. This time he gets the… https://t.co/VM4UclSpLi 4 minutes ago

WillieGRamirez

W.G. Ramirez RT @JesseGranger_: Why did the Golden Knights fire Gerard Gallant? I believe it had at least something to do with philosophical difference… 9 minutes ago

robertsmale

robert smale Golden Knights fire coach Gerard Gallant, hire Peter DeBoer https://t.co/okeIu5aboV Wow. Takes them to the final in… https://t.co/F7Yx3pxBeX 14 minutes ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas The @GoldenKnights suddenly fired Coach Gerard Gallant this morning, then announced the hiring of ex-Sharks coach P… https://t.co/6vqHFkLNgf 14 minutes ago

nypostsports

New York Post Sports The NHL has a pretty green approach when it comes to coaches https://t.co/khcD7o2k8C 18 minutes ago

BooksHockey

bookshockey RT @CBCAlerts: NHL's Vegas Golden Knights fire coach Gerard Gallant, name Peter DeBoer as replacement. Gallant, who is coaching the Pacific… 19 minutes ago

BooksHockey

bookshockey RT @JesseGranger_: Instant story, with full quotes from GM Kelly McCrimmon on firing Gerard Gallant and the hiring of Pete DeBoer. On @Th… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.