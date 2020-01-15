Global  

I-League: Gokulam Kerala outgun East Bengal, rise to fourth

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Kalyani, Jan 15 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC put on a fabulous show in front of 9000-odd Red and Golds supporters by overwhelming East Bengal 3-1, led by their charismatic captain, Marcus Joseph at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Wednesday.
