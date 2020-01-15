Global  

Golden Knights fire Gerard Gallant, hire coach Peter DeBoer, who was fired by Sharks a month ago

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The Vegas Golden Knights went with a familiar name in the Western Conference to replace fired coach Gerard Gallant: Peter DeBoer.
