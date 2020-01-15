Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2020 NFC Championship Game odds, line: Packers vs. 49ers picks, predictions from expert who's 49-14

CBS Sports Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Packers and 49ers
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: 49ers And Packers Face Off In NFC Championship With Super Bowl On The Line

49ers And Packers Face Off In NFC Championship With Super Bowl On The Line 02:17

 San Francisco 49ers fans are saying, "Bring on the Packers!" ahead of next Sunday's NFC Championship game on their home field. Betty Yu reports. (1-12-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

VP Pence Picks Packers To Beat 'Pelosi's 49ers' In NFC Championship [Video]VP Pence Picks Packers To Beat 'Pelosi's 49ers' In NFC Championship

Vice President Mike Pence did some trash talking ahead of this weekend's NFC Championship game at a rally. He picked picked Green Bay as the winner and slammed a political opponent at the same time...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2020 AFC Championship Game odds, line: Titans vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from expert who's 22-11

Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Chiefs and Titans.
CBS Sports

Packers vs. 49ers odds, expert picks against spread: Predictions, TV info for NFC Championship Game

The 49ers destroyed the Packers in their regular-season meeting, but should we expect another blowout here?
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

sportbytes

🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ 2020 AFC Championship Game odds, line: Titans vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from top-rated expert who’s 22-11… https://t.co/Y4nlFlMZZH 2 minutes ago

mix_atlanta

The Atlanta/Nashville Mix 2020 AFC Championship Game odds, line: Titans vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 22-11… https://t.co/4Thzk4FoYx 1 hour ago

betchicago1

BetChicago The 49ers are one win away from their first Super Bowl appearance since 2013, and they won’t need to cover the 7.5-… https://t.co/4CibZ7xcM6 2 days ago

sportbytes

🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ 2020 AFC Championship Game odds, line: Titans vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from proven expert who’s 22-11… https://t.co/GWhbHWUMQ0 2 days ago

acmepackingco

Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. A few days from now, the Packers and 49ers will kick off with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Here’s how and… https://t.co/7dbpqtLYqN 2 days ago

esportsws

Sports News 2020 AFC Championship Game odds, line: Titans vs. Chiefs picks, predictions from proven expert who's 22-11 https://t.co/dbc0N6UqzM 2 days ago

DKNatn

DK Nation The point spread favorites are backed heavily in the AFC and NFC title games, but the money line is offering an int… https://t.co/EWD0SReMZQ 2 days ago

Alan_Nishihara

Alan Nishihara 2020 NFC Championship Game odds, line: Packers vs. 49ers picks, predictions from expert who's 49-14 https://t.co/UTm2D2xWyd 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.