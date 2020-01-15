Global  

Masters 2020: Kyren Wilson beats Jack Lisowski 6-2 after fightback

BBC Sport Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Kyren Wilson fights back from 2-0 down to beat Jack Lisowski 6-2 in the opening round of the Masters.
Masters 2020: 'He got me!' - Wasp stings referee Ben Williams

After annoying Kyren Wilson during his first-round match against Jack Lisowski, referee Ben Williams manages to remove the wasp but gets stung on his hand for...
BBC Sport

