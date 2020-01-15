Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Former Cowboys WR Drew Pearson upset by Hall of Fame snub: 'They broke my heart'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A member of the NFL's All-Decade team for the 1970s, Pearson was visibly frustrated when the Centennial Slate of the Hall of Fame class was announced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After Over 30 Years

Cowboys Legend Drew Pearson Upset Over Not Making Hall Of Fame After Over 30 Years 02:02

 Drew Pearson, along with family, friends and media members, waited for nearly two hours Wednesday morning at his Plano home for the long-awaited news of the Dallas Cowboys legend's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Paul Tagliabue and Steve Sabol Among 13 to Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame [Video]Paul Tagliabue and Steve Sabol Among 13 to Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Paul Tagliabue and Steve Sabol Among 13 to Be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame The former NFL commissioner and 12 others were announced to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s centennial 2020 class..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Randy Gradishar Could Be Added To Pro Football Hall of Fame As Senior Member [Video]Randy Gradishar Could Be Added To Pro Football Hall of Fame As Senior Member

Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar will find out if he’s been voted into the Pro Hall of Fame as a senior member at 5 a.m. on Wednesday during “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network. Katie..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dave Matthews Band Fans Call Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub 'Unprecedented'

When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 was announced on Wednesday morning (Jan. 15), Dave Matthews Band fans were aghast to see the...
Billboard.com Also reported by •FOX SportsMotorAuthority

Skip Bayless reacts to Jimmy Johnson being selected to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Skip Bayless reacts to Jimmy Johnson being selected to join the Pro Football Hall of FameSkip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson being selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame over...
FOX Sports Also reported by •cbs4.comSeattle TimesESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GMony61

GMony61 @BigBrandon007 @GarretBrowning5 @ESPNNFL @JonahJavad All good. As an old school fan (and former Cowboys fan before… https://t.co/xMdQIBnJRm 4 minutes ago

andrewcyyz

Andrew C RT @theScore: Former Cowboys WR Drew Pearson’s reaction to 2020 Hall of Fame snub is absolutely heartbreaking. 😢 (🎥: @HannaBattahFox4) htt… 5 minutes ago

cowboysfansmeet

cowboysfansmeet.com #Cowboys Former Cowboys WR Drew Pearson upset by Hall of Fame snub: 'They broke my heart' - USA TODAY... 9 minutes ago

dmn_cowboys

SportsDay Cowboys RT @DavidMooreDMN: Drew Pearson is disappointed for himself, yet elated that former teammate Cliff Harris made the HOF. The 2 had been talk… 11 minutes ago

jermainsmom

💋Petty Wright💋 RT @PodThat: Former Cowboys WR Drew Pearson’s reaction to 2020 Hall of Fame snub is absolutely heartbreaking. 😢 (🎥: @HannaBattahFox4) @SON… 15 minutes ago

Jgiles79

Johnny RT @DavidMooreDMN: Drew Pearson & Cliff Harris were texting each other all morning. Just before it was announced Harris made the HOF, the f… 16 minutes ago

DavidMooreDMN

David Moore Drew Pearson & Cliff Harris were texting each other all morning. Just before it was announced Harris made the HOF,… https://t.co/WvWa2xR5g1 22 minutes ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Former Cowboys WR Drew Pearson upset by Hall of Fame snub: ‘They broke my heart’ https://t.co/SLLz4CleYZ https://t.co/DM5kuJ9r1j 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.